Brian McFadden has got engaged for a fourth time.

The 39-year-old singer - who left Westlife in 2004 - popped the question to his PE teacher girlfriend Danielle Parkinson after three years of dating.

He took to Twitter on Monday (23.12.19) to reveal the happy news to his followers.

Brian wrote: ''FYI I got engaged to beautiful @DaniParky. And yes I'm very very happy xxxx. (sic)''

The lovebirds met in 2016 after being introduced by mutual friend Cole Paige.

Brian soon moved from Ireland to Danielle's hometown in Rochdale, England, in 2017 as things started to get ''serious'' between the pair.

At the time, Brian confessed: ''It's very serious. She's my best mate and she makes me feel very mature.''

Brian's famous friends took to Twitter to congratulate the happy couple on their engagement.

'Good Morning Britain' host Piers Morgan wrote: ''Congrats mate! Wonderful news.''

Former 'Strictly Come Dancing' professional Ola Jordan tweeted: ''Congratulations guys!''

It marks his fourth engagement - he was last betrothed Delta Goodman - and potential third wedding after previously marrying Kerry Katona in 2002 and Vogue Williams in 2012.

The 'Flying Without Wings' hitmaker shares two daughters, Molly, 18, and 16-year-old Lilly-Sue - with former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry whom he split from in 2004, two years after tying the knot.

Brian was in a relationship with Australian singer Delta for seven years, even moving Down Under to be with the 'Neighbours' star, before they parted ways in 2011.

The singer then met Irish presenter Vogue and the couple married in 2012 in Florence, Italy, before separating in 2017.

Vogue, 34, is now married to former 'Made In Chelsea' star Spencer Matthews, with whom she shares 15-month old son Theodore.