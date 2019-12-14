Brian McFadden has ''talked about'' reuniting with Westlife - but it won't happen.

The 39-year-old singer quit the group in 2004 and despite the fact his former bandmates - Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan - have enjoyed great success since getting back together this year following a seven year break, he doesn't think it would be right for him to rejoin.

Asked if he'll ever be back for another run, he told OK! magazine: ''No, no. We've already talked about it. There won't be a reunion.

''They're two different bands - the Westlife I was in and the Westlife they're in. Two different things.

''I've got a lot of contact with Nicky, but all this speak of joining them is p***ing me off and it's the last thing I'm going to talk about for everyone's sake.''

Despite his definitive response, Brian is very ''proud'' of the group after their comeback album, 'Spectrum', topped the charts this year.

He added: ''[I was] delighted. I texted Nicky and said, 'I'm so proud of you and so proud of the boys.' ''

Meanwhile, Westlife recently pledged to try and keep performing into their 70s like the Rolling Stones.

Asked if they see themselves being a band for as long as Sir Mick Jagger and the rest of the group, Kian, 39, said: ''10 years ago you would have said never but it feels like it's changed, it feels like there's an appetite from us and the audience to maybe even continue for that long, it is kind of weird like that.

''It kind of feels like if we play our cards right, and what I mean by that is if we don't burn ourselves out, because I think that's the biggest thing for us not to burn out so fast.

''I think the last time we did all this towards the end we were fully burnt, we were done, it wasn't that we didn't love what we do, we just didn't have it in us to do it any more.''