Brian May wishes Freddie Mercury was still alive so he could ''see all the great stuff'' being done in his memory.

The former Queen frontman tragically passed away from complications with AIDS at the age of 45 in 1991, and his band mate Brian has said he would have loved to see the work being done by the band to keep his memory alive, such as naming an asteroid after him.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Brian said: ''I wish Freddie was around to see all this great stuff at the moment but we dedicated a blue plaque to him at his home where he lived as a little boy and I made a speech and we also named an asteroid after him so he's up there in the stars. The Asteroid Freddie Mercury will always be there.''

Since 2011, the 'We Will Rock You' hitmakers have collaborated with singer Adam Lambert as Queen + Adam Lambert on several tours, but Brian, 69, as said there's ''no plans'' to get the vocalist in the studio for an album.

He added: ''There's no plans at the moment. People love to see us play live but I think people as a whole see Queen as an album land with Freddie so probably not. I would love to work with Adam in fact we already have worked with Adam when we're recording but whether there will be a Queen album with Adam, I don't know and I think probably not.''

Freddie Mercury's asteroid was gifted to the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' singer last year, in honour of what would have been his 70th birthday.

Brian said in a video message at the time: ''I'm happy to be able to announce that the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Centre has today designated Asteroid 17473, discovered 1991, in Freddie's name, timed to honour his 70th Birthday.

''Henceforth this object will be known as Asteroid 17473 Freddiemercury. Published in the September 4th announcements of the Minor Planet Centre, operating out of the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory), this announcement is to recognise Freddie's outstanding influence in the world.''