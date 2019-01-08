Brian May's dream is to go to the International Space Station.

The Queen guitarist has always been obsessed with space and although he has little interest in taking a commercial flight which takes you into the Earth's orbit he would love to spend time at the ISS satellite.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph newspaper, he said: ''You know what I'd really like? I'd like to sit on the International Space Station and look down on earth and have time to contemplate. I don't fancy being chucked into the air, having weightlessness for a few minutes and then plummeting back down.''

The legendary musician has a PHD in astrophysics and years ago he got to spend time at NASA with the team who sent the New Horizons probe to Pluto.

May, 71, admits he finds spiritual solace when he is ''lying'' on his back ''under a starry sky''.

It's not just his interest in space that keeps Brian occupied, and he was a key component in creating 'Bohemian Rhapsody' - the biopic about the band and late frontman Freddie Mercury, which won the coveted Best Motion Picture - Drama award at the Golden Globes on Sunday (06.01.19).

The movie was a surprise winner of the prestigious accolade, taking the honour ahead of 'Black Panther', 'BlacKkKlansman', 'If Beale Street Could Talk' and 'A Star is Born', much to the shock of executive producers Graham King and Jim Beach, who accepted the award.

Graham said: ''Wow, now, that was unexpected. Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. That's amazing.

''The power of movies is that it brings us all together. Freddie Mercury and Queen did that so successfully through their music and that's what we always wanted to accomplish in the cinemas. To see that magic come alive and to see the incredible response of this film has been truly humbling to everyone. I want to thank everyone.''