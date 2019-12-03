Queen guitarist Brian May has undergone an operation to his calf muscle to ease pain in his Achilles' tendon which will help him have more mobility on stage.
The 72-year-old guitarist had surgery, which he has described as a ''snip'', to his calf muscle on Monday (02.12.19) in a bid to help ease a ''painful heel situation'' he has been suffering with when on tour.
Brian hopes to be back to full fitness ahead of Queen + Adam Lambert's 'Rhapsody Tour' which is scheduled for 2020.
Sharing a snap of himself giving the thumbs up from his hospital bed on his Instagram account, he wrote: ''I'm done ! After a snip to my calf muscle, I'm feeling good ! The theory is that it will release the excess tension in my Achilles' tendon and get me out of a painful heel situation I've been in for many months. I had the problem all through our last tour of the USA - and although adrenaline got me through, my running around was severely curtailed, and there were a couple of nights when I really couldn't move at all around the stage (nobody noticed, it seems !). So now I'll be taking it easy just a bit for a while, but full recovery should be just in time for getting back out on tour in January - hopefully with a good pair of heels ! THANKS for your good wishes, folks. No cause for alarm. Bri (sic)''
The 'We Will Rock You' hitmaker made a second post thanking all of his fans for their get well soon messages.
He said: ''Thanks for your kind messages folks. I'm doing fine this morning - a little sore but home and ready for a relatively relaxing day. As you can see, everything still works ! Still got my Sympathy Bandage and my anti-clot sock on - but they come off tonight. There's a small band-aid underneath covering a very small incision. I actually CAN walk, but stairs are a bit of a challenge !! Onwards ! Have a good day folks ! Bri (sic)''
