Brian May has turned his hand to mentoring the next generation of artists starting with new girl band King's Daughters.

The Queen guitar legend has had the four-piece, comprised of former 'X Factor' hopeful Talia Dean - who was mentored by Nicole Scherzinger on the 2017 series - Rosetta Carr, Isabel Lysell and Vicky O'Neon, in his studio this week and is said to also be helping them with songwriting and even played a chord or two on their debut track.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Brian is taking a much more active role than his picture suggests.

''He's co-written their debut single, which is an uplifting and empowering pop track, and even plays guitar on it.

''He's taken on a mentor role, connecting them with industry bosses and giving advice. The band see themselves as a modern-day Spice Girls.''

Alongside a picture of the 'We Will Rock You' hitmaker with the group, Brian wrote on Instagram: ''My pals --- them poor girls --- ! King's Daughters ! Invading my studio ! Making a hit record on the quiet --- watch out ! @kingsdaughterss -- Bri (sic)''

When he's not mentoring girl bands, Brian is busy raising awareness of animal abuse and climate change.

The 'We Are The Champions' hitmaker recently admitted he would like to see another Live Aid-type concert put on to help tackle climate change.

The rocker, astrophysicist and noted environmentalist has called on musicians to come together again and repeat 2007's 'Live Earth' concerts, which featured more than 150 musical acts in 11 locations, including Madonna, Foo Fighters, Metallica, The Black Eyed Peas and Shakira, to gather public support for action against climate change.

Brian said: ''It probably would take the younger generation to take that bull by the horns.

''We'd help in any way we can but I think that's what it would require.''

Although, he admitted it's ''not quite as easy'' as putting on a concert to raise awareness.

He said: ''People have seen so many concerts since Live Aid purporting to be solving the problems of the world so it's not quite as easy as it seems.''

Brian previously pledged to challenge the UK government's decision to press ahead with a badger cull, and has spoken with the UK's Environment Secretary Michael Gove to discuss alternative options.

The 71-year-old musician said: ''It takes courage to stand up for animals, you take a lot of abuse.''