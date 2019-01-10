Brian May thinks the critics got it wrong after 'Bohemian Rhapsody' was omitted from the BAFTAs' Special Visual Effects category.

The Queen guitarist is thrilled that the blockbuster musical about the iconic band and their late frontman Freddie Mercury is up for seven awards at the prestigious ceremony, but he finds it odd that the extensive work it took to recreate the Wembley Stadium scene from 1985's Live Aid concert has not been recognised.

The 'We Will Rock You' hitmaker also finds it ''very strange'' that Lucy Boynton - who played Freddie's (Rami Malek) love interest Mary Austin in the movie - didn't receive a nod in the Supporting Actress category and that the movie is not up for Best Film.

However, he applauded the ''homeland critics'' for the Outstanding British Film nomination.

The movie also received nods for Cinematography, Editing, Sound, Costume Design, Make Up & Hair, and Malik will go up against Bradley Cooper ('A Star Is Born'), Christina Bale ('Vice'), Steve Coogan ('Stan & Ollie') and Viggo Mortensen ('Green Brook') for Leading Actor.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the 71-year-old rock legend wrote: ''Nominated for BAFTA(s) ! Hoorah ! I think there is a wee subtle message here, from our homeland critics, which I'm sure some people will be smiling about. But I will refrain from comment ! !! Thanks guys ! And - Go Rami !!! *****. Just saw that very happily we have some very significant other nominations. For Sound - BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, John Warhurst. For costume design : BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Julian Day. For make-up and hair : BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Mark Coulier, Jan Sewell. For editing : BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY John Ottman. For cinematography : BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Newton Thomas Sigel. Wonderful - and all well deserved ! Omissions - very strange to me that Lucy Boynton is ignored as either leading or support actress. And I'm disappointed not to see a nomination for special effects. I can only conclude that these people don't really understand what was achieved by our team. There are no explosions or rocket ships, but the re-creation of Wembley Stadium as it was in 1985 is a massive triumph. I see people are already saying that Bohemian Rhapsody not even being included in the nominations for best film is .... weird ! Well, maybe it says more about the panel than the film ! Actually, I think the people have already spoken. A million thanks, folks. Bri (sic)''

The EE British Academy Film Awards, hosted once again by Joanna Lumley, take place on February 10 at London's Royal Albert Hall.