Rock star Brian Johnson is reportedly set to tour again with AC/DC.
The 71-year-old rock star was forced to quit the band in 2016 after suffering hearing loss, but according to radio DJ Eddie Trunk, a source close to the group has told him that Brian will rejoin them to tour their upcoming album.
He said: ''I think AC/DC - it's pretty much a done deal that these guys are gonna make a record, or have made a record, and a record is gonna come out
''I have sources that have told me that they are absolutely going to tour with Brian back again. That's all unconfirmed from their camp, but I had it from some reliable sources.''
The well-known DJ explained that the band are planning to record a new record in tribute to songwriter Malcolm Young, who passed away in 2017.
He shared: ''I think it's pretty much a done deal that AC/DC at the very least are going to release some sort of record and it'll be some sort of record and it'll be some sort of tribute to Malcolm [Young] just like 'Back In Black' was a tribute to Bon [Scott].
''So I have no doubt about that and I'm pretty confident they're probably going to do shows as well. But I think at this point it's pretty much just when they announce it.''
