Brian Johnson has confirmed a new AC/DC is on the way - and he will be singing on it.

The 71-year-old singer previously forced to quit the band in 2016 on doctor's orders due to progressive hearing loss, and he was replaced for the band's remaining live dates by Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose.

Johnson has now seemingly confirmed that a brand new album is set to be released, and his unique rock pipes are back.

American band Terrorizer shared the news after meeting Johnson - who joined AC/DC in 1980 following the death of previous singer Bon Scott - in an airport.

Writing on their Facebook page, the band said: ''We ran into Brian Johnson from AC/DC at the airport today after the flight home. We asked him about the rumours of him being on the new AC/DC album and he said 'yes' and that he is 'sick of denying it.' So that was a cool surprise ending to the tour.''

The band's rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young - the older brother of lead guitarist Angus Young - died in November 2017 after retiring due to early onset dementia, and it has previously reported that the 'Highway To Hell' rockers would release ''hundreds'' of unreleased songs that featured Young and Johnson on ''vocals''.

A source told Dallas's JAM magazine: ''Turns out, five years prior to the 'Black Ice' LP, AC/DC's 15th studio release, Angus and Malcolm Young lived together where they literally wrote hundreds of songs, many were recorded and have been stashed away until now.

''Angus has decided to selected [sic] the best tracks from those recordings that Malcolm played on and is now back in the studio recording and mixing them with fellow band mates Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams and yes, Brian Johnson on vocals.''