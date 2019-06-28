Brian Johnson and Joe Walsh have been teaming up in the studio.

The AC/DC singer and Eagles guitarist have joined forces for a mystery collaboration with a supergroup of sorts on the cards with the 'Back In Black' rocker and 'Hotel California' star pairing up on new music together.

Joe shared a cheery snap of the duo on Instagram, writing: ''Great day making music today with my old pal Brian in London. We nailed it! Love ya man!''

Although it's not yet known exactly what the two musicians were working on, they did make an impromptu song for Brian's TV series 'A Life On The Road'.

It's been speculated they could record a full studio version of that track, and it was thought they were writing new material together.

However, Joe played down the possibility of an album, as he added in a comment: ''To set the record straight - ''THERE IS NO RECORD IN THE WORKS BETWEEN BRIAN AND I'' We were simply having a bit of fun together, we are musicians afterall! (sic)''

Meanwhile, AC/DC are said to be close to finishing the follow up to 2014 album 'Rock or Bust' after Brian was spotted outside a Vancouver studio with drummer Phil Rudd, and guitarists Angus and Stevie Young, while bassist Cliff Williams could be rejoining the legendary group after he was snapped with the band in February.

The LP would mark Brian's return to the group after leaving in 2016 due to a punctured left ear drum, which led to Guns N' Roses vocalist Axl Rose stepping in for the 'Rock or Bust' world tour.

Meanwhile, Eagles kicked off their UK tour on Saturday (23.06.19) with a London show at Wembley Stadium.

The tour rolls on tonight (28.06.19) at the Birmingham Arena, with remaining dates at Liverpool's Echo Arena on June 30, the First Direct Arena in Leeds on July 2, and Glasgow's SSE Hydro on July 4.