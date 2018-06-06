Brian De Palma is making a horror movie based on Harvey Weinstein .

The 77-year-old filmmaker has revealed details about a new project he's working on which has been inspired by the recent scandal surrounding the 66-year-old Hollywood film producer, who has been accused by multiple women of unwanted sexual harassment and abuse, claims he has denied.

In an interview with French newspaper Le Parisien, he said: ''I'm writing a film about this scandal, a project I'm talking about with a French producer. My character won't be named Harvey Weinstein but it will be a horror film, with a sexual aggressor, and it will take place in the film industry.''

The film in question - which won't begin production for another year- is said to be called 'Predator' and will be produced by Said Ben Saïd who worked previously worked with the director on the 2012 film 'Passion' which starred Rachel McAdams and Swedish actress, Noomi Rapace.

De Palma - who famously directed 'Carrie', 'Scarface' and 'Untouchables' - also shared that the horror would take place ''within the context of sexual harassment in Hollywood'' with the Toronto Film Festival acting as a backdrop.

In a previous interview with AFP he said that he knew ''a lot of people involved'' in the recent scandals and that he had ''heard stories over the years''.

Allegations against Weinstein from over 70 women - including actresses Rose McGowan and Lucia Evans - has led to the rise of the #MeToo movement which highlights sexual harassment.

Speaking on the movement and how it could eventually change the subject of movies and how they are made, De Palma said: ''It will be interesting to see when women start controlling the aesthetic, what is going to happen. It would be interesting to see if their gaze is so much different than ours. Because a lot of movies are about the male gaze, what the male sees.''