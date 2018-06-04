Brian De Palma is bored of Hollywood blockbusters.

The 77-year-old director is one of the American movie industry's best known filmmakers, having previously helmed hits such as 'Scarface' and 'The Untouchables' - but Brian has admitted he is bored by the lack of originality within the movie business.

He explained: ''If you haven't made a blockbuster, it's really difficult to make another movie ... I couldn't have made 'Casualties of War' if I hadn't made 'The Untouchables'.

''Hollywood has changed. Movies about dinosaurs and superheroes are made for the kids! You cannot make a serious movie over there ... unless you're Spielberg and you 'are' the studio.

''After 'Mission: Impossible', when Tom Cruise said he wanted to make another one, I said to him, 'Are you kidding me? Why would I want to make another movie like this?'

''After that, I made 'Snake Eyes', 'Mission to Mars' and I said, 'Stop'. I was fed up with these big movies, when you have to fight with the studios to know how much special effects will cost.''

Brian has recently returned to the director's chair, having taken a six-year break from the role.

But he's admitted that making his latest film, 'Domino', wasn't a straightforward process.

He told Le Parisien newspaper: ''It was an awful experience.

The movie was underfunded (and) there were a lot of delays ... I don't even know if this movie will be launched.''