Brian Cox ''wouldn't want'' a knighthood.

The 'Succession' actor - who was an active member of the campaign for Scottish independence - was awarded a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) honour in 2002 but insisted he won't accept anything higher and will ''never'' be a sir.

Asked if he'd accept a knighthood, he said: ''I wouldn't want to do that. I'll never be 'sir'.''

And the 73-year-old actor admitted he regrets accepting the CBE and only did so because he is ''fickle''.

He is quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper's Sebastian Shakespeare as saying: ''I did it at a time when I should have thought better but I accepted it because I'm fickle.

''When I became a CBE, my excuse was that I have a royalist sister and I have a republican sister so I thought ''Well, my royalist sister will be happy for that''. She couldn't give a s**t, but that was my justification.''

Meanwhile, the 'X-Men' actor was recently dropped as patron of OAP centre Mid-Lin Daycare Centre after admitting he uses marijuana, leaving bosses ''shocked and disappointed''.

Mid-Lin Daycare Centre chairwoman Joyce McIntosh said: ''Dundee is drug-ridden we just can't support Brian's views on cannabis. We are shocked and disappointed. I couldn't actually believe it when I read the papers - he has a CBE and all these awards and honorary positions, and next thing, we're seeing that he's telling people to get stoned. It's absolutely ridiculous and it's setting a bad example for young people.''

Brian - who is married to Nicole Ansari - stood by his comments and wished the OAP centre well.

He shared: ''I am sorry to hear that Mid-Lin Day Care Centre were shocked and disappointed by my comments regarding marijuana, which were actually made in good humour.

''To clarify, I am a firm believer in the medicinal benefits of marijuana and have partaken in its use in places where it is legal to do so. I wish Mid-Lin the best in all their future endeavours.''