Brian Cox ''wouldn't want'' a knighthood and regrets accepting a CBE in 2003.
Brian Cox ''wouldn't want'' a knighthood.
The 'Succession' actor - who was an active member of the campaign for Scottish independence - was awarded a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) honour in 2002 but insisted he won't accept anything higher and will ''never'' be a sir.
Asked if he'd accept a knighthood, he said: ''I wouldn't want to do that. I'll never be 'sir'.''
And the 73-year-old actor admitted he regrets accepting the CBE and only did so because he is ''fickle''.
He is quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper's Sebastian Shakespeare as saying: ''I did it at a time when I should have thought better but I accepted it because I'm fickle.
''When I became a CBE, my excuse was that I have a royalist sister and I have a republican sister so I thought ''Well, my royalist sister will be happy for that''. She couldn't give a s**t, but that was my justification.''
Meanwhile, the 'X-Men' actor was recently dropped as patron of OAP centre Mid-Lin Daycare Centre after admitting he uses marijuana, leaving bosses ''shocked and disappointed''.
Mid-Lin Daycare Centre chairwoman Joyce McIntosh said: ''Dundee is drug-ridden we just can't support Brian's views on cannabis. We are shocked and disappointed. I couldn't actually believe it when I read the papers - he has a CBE and all these awards and honorary positions, and next thing, we're seeing that he's telling people to get stoned. It's absolutely ridiculous and it's setting a bad example for young people.''
Brian - who is married to Nicole Ansari - stood by his comments and wished the OAP centre well.
He shared: ''I am sorry to hear that Mid-Lin Day Care Centre were shocked and disappointed by my comments regarding marijuana, which were actually made in good humour.
''To clarify, I am a firm believer in the medicinal benefits of marijuana and have partaken in its use in places where it is legal to do so. I wish Mid-Lin the best in all their future endeavours.''
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
This drama about the iconic British prime minister tells a darkly personal story set over...
Brian Cox gets the role of a lifetime in this warm comedy about living life...
If you could change absolutely anything in the world, what would it be? This is...
With its heart in the right place, this charming British football drama overcomes a script...
With a premise that feels almost Inception-like, this brainy thriller plays around with memories in...
That A-list cast of "retired, extremely dangerous" spies is back, coasting through another amiable but...
Finely detailed acting and stylish direction are somewhat undermined by a script that can't resist...
Will Ferrell's funniest movie in years, this is a silly comedy with a terrible sentimental...
Prior to the unopposed congressman Cam Brady's fifth term election, two affluent CEOs decide enough...
Actor-director Fiennes sets Shakespeare's military tragedy in a modern-day war setting, which gives it a...
Caius Marcus is a brilliant Roman general who is hailed as 'the hero of Rome',...