Brian Cox has been dropped as patron of an OAP centre after admitting he uses cannabis.

The 'Succession' star was ousted by Mid-Lin Daycare Centre as a patron after four years in response to his comments about the drug and his ''recommendation'' to others to ''get stoned''.

Mid-Lin Daycare Centre chairwoman Joyce McIntosh said: ''Dundee is drug-ridden we just can't support Brian's views on cannabis. We are shocked and disappointed. I couldn't actually believe it when I read the papers - he has a CBE and all these awards and honorary positions, and next thing, we're seeing that he's telling people to get stoned. It's absolutely ridiculous and it's setting a bad example for young people.''

The partnership between Brian and the Mid-Lin Daycare Centre came about after Joyce met the Golden Globe award winning whilst he was filming in his hometown of Dundee.

Joyce added: ''I just went up to him and asked if he would like to be patron, and he agreed. He has never actually visited the centre, even though we have invited him lot of times. We do understand he's very busy travelling around the world, but it would have been nice for our service users. Many of them are very advanced in age and remember him from when he was a boy. They were very excited when they heard he was patron. We haven't told them of the recent developments yet. They'll be very disappointed.''

Meanwhile, Brian stood by his comments and wished the OAP centre well.

He shared: ''I am sorry to hear that Mid-Lin Day Care Centre were shocked and disappointed by my comments regarding marijuana, which were actually made in good humour. To clarify, I am a firm believer in the medicinal benefits of marijuana and have partaken in its use in places where it is legal to do so. I wish Mid-Lin the best in all their future endeavours.''