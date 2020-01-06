Brian Cox apologised for winning the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama.

The 73-year-old actor was stunned to triumph over Kit Harington ('Game of Thrones'), Rami Malek ('Mr. Robot'), Tobias Menzies ('The Crown'), Billy Porter ('Pose') to take the accolade for his work on 'Succession' at Sunday's (05.01.20) ceremony.

Brian - who took his first win after seven nominations - said: ''I'm sorry, this kind of event does your head in. It really does and first of all I want to apologise to my fellow nominees for winning. I'm sorry, not so I can say I'm sorry but I never expected this.

Next year I've been in this business for 60 years and just never thought this would happen to me so I'm a wee bit shocked.''

The veteran actor - who was joined at the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel by his wife Nicole Ansari - went on to thank the ''extraordinary'' people who worked on the show, singling out showrunner Jesse Armstrong for special praise.

He continued: ''It wouldn't have happened if I hadn't worked with the most extraordinary bunch pf people, the cast and crew of succession and our genius Jesse Armstrong, an incredibly modest man but what a talent, what a gift, he's inspired us to do our best work and there's nothing like it when you have a showrunner who empowers you to do your best work so thanks Jesse.

''Also I want to thank my family and my lovely wife for putting up with me through all this crappy time.''