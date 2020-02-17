Brian Austin Green says Shannen Doherty is remaining ''strong'' amid her cancer battle.

The 46-year-old actor has revealed that his showbiz pal and 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star - who has been diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer - is trying her best to remain positive.

He shared: ''I don't want to speak about her too much, but it's a hard situation.

''I mean, you know, cancer is not f***ing easy for anyone. And I love Shannen, and we've always had a great relationship, and she's strong. She'll get through this and get out of this what she's supposed to get out of this.''

Brian hailed Shannen's courageous approach to her cancer fight, saying she's a ''really f***ing good person''.

He told Us Weekly: ''Adversity only makes us stronger, if we let it, and it does with her, for sure.

''She's a really f***ing good person. She's a really good person, and so she deserves all the well-wishers and all the friendships that she has.''

Shannen, 48, revealed the news of her cancer diagnosis on 'Good Morning America' earlier this month.

The actress confirmed she'd been told she has terminal breast cancer three years after going into remission.

And one week after her TV appearance, Shannen - who was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 - wrote on Instagram: ''I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support. It's an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me.

''To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I'm struggling is mild. But... I believe that I will find my footing.

''I'll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now ... please know how much you all help lift me. (sic)''