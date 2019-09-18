Megan Fox suffered a ''psychological breakdown'' after the backlash from 'Jennifer's Body'.

The 33-year-old actress has opened up on how being sexualised and objectified was ''part of the mix'' throughout her career, and after she worked on the 2009 horror comedy things took a turn.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It wasn't just that movie, it was everyday of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with. It preceded a breaking point for me.

''I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do.

''I didn't want to be seen, I didn't want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn't want to be seen in public at all because the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out... so I went through a very dark moment after that.''

Although Megan did try to speak out at the time, she has suggested her complaints came too soon for the #MeToo movement and she still doesn't think there is ''a space in feminism'' for her.

She explained: ''Even though I consider myself a feminist, I feel like feminists don't want me to be a part of their group.

''What is supporting other females if there is only certain ones of us we support? If I have to be an academic or have to be non-threatening to you in some way? Why can't I be a part of the group as well?''

A decade later, Megan has three sons - Noah, Bodhi and Journey - with her husband Brian Austin Green, and while being a mother has changed her own perspective, she doesn't think the industry's view has developed in the same way.

She added: ''I think it took getting pregnant -- that was the first real breakthrough where my consciousness shifted and my mind opened up and I was able to see from a birds eye view and breath and take it in.

''And then another kid, and then another kid and with every kid I feel like that's always been the doorway into a better version of myself.''