Brian Austin Green texted Luke Perry after his friend's death.

The 45-year-old actor is still ''kind of shocked'' that his 'Beverly Hills, 90210' co-star passed away earlier this month after suffering a stroke but he's convinced his late pal is still ''looking down'' on him.

Speaking on his '... with Brian Austin Green' podcast, he said: ''Luke was a special guy. I'm still mourning over it so there's a part of me that's kind of shocked that I'm speaking about Luke this way.

''We all knew that at some point we'd have to deal with losing cast members and friends but not this soon. Not at 52. Not in such an abrupt way.

''I texted him after he passed, knowing obviously that he can't text me back but on some level, hoping, that he would text me back, or that he was out there somewhere. And I know he is. I know he's looking down and I know he's smiling.''

After Luke's death, his '90210' co-stars gathered at Gabrielle Carteris' house and Brian admitted they all felt ''mixed emotions'' about being in the same room without their friend.

He said: ''You were happy to see everybody and you felt like it's been too long and it was great. But what a horrible reason to have to see everybody.''

The 'Anger Management' actor went on to remember the 'Riverdale' star as a ''great guy''.

He said: ''Luke was one of those people nobody had a bad story about.

''He was just a great guy. And he was Luke no matter where you saw him, no matter when you saw him, no matter what he was going through. He was a rock.''