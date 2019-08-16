Brian Austin Green rejected his wife Megan Fox at first.

The 'BH90210' star married Megan in 2010 after they began dating in 2004, but he has now admitted it wasn't quite love at first sight, as he initially thought there was ''no way'' a romance would blossom between them.

He said: ''She was doing 'Hope and Faith' at the time here in New York with Kelly Ripa and Faith Ford, and I came and did an episode of it. I met Megan on that, and she was really young. And I was like, 'This isn't this. This can't f***ing happen. This isn't going to happen, no way.' And so I left and she was just really persistent - and thank God.''

The 46-year-old actor had ''just gotten out of a relationship'' and ''wasn't looking for a relationship at the time'' when he first met Megan, and although he had planned to ''play the field for a little while'', the 'Transformers' actress won him over eventually.

Brian - who has sons Noah, six, Bodhi, five, and Journey, three, with Megan - admits that he didn't realise his feelings for 33-year-old Megan until she told him she was going to start pursuing other dating options.

Speaking on Barstool Sports' 'KFC Radio' podcast, he added: ''That's when I realised I was, like, 'F**k, I must be really into this situation ... the thought of that kills me.' And ... we've been together now for 15 years. You know, it's funny because you talk about Megan now because you know her after all of that. But you know, this was when I met her -- [she] was pre-'Transformers'. It was pre- all that.''

The couple began dating in 2004 and got engaged in 2006, and although they briefly called off their romance in 2009, they reconciled and married the following year.