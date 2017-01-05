The musician was holidaying in the Caribbean when he discovered the giant reptile coiled in the toilet.

Brett shared the frightening discovery with fans on Instagram in a video which showed a friend helping him wrangle the snake with a stick.

"I was going to take a leak, start the day, that's how you start the day," he said in the clip. "Then I walked in here and what do we have but a beautiful new year's snake."

The Wanna Be That Song singer's pal came to his rescue, allowing the snake to coil around the stick and taking it out of Brett's residence.

The 30-year-old jokingly captioned the video, "Before ya go to the bathroom...DONT (sic) FORGET TO LOOK DOWN."