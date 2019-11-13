BRET MICHAELS has teased Poison will announce their 2020 tour dates ''in the next month or so''.

The frontman revealed in March that the original line-up - which also features drummer Rikki Rockett, bassist Bobby Hall and lead guitarist C.C. Deville - are set to return next year with shows and ''maybe'' some new music.

He had said: ''One thousand percent.

''Next year, all of us back out, and we're gonna make it unbelievable.''

And now he has revealed when fans can expect the official tour announcement to be made.

He told The Arizona Republic: ''Every other year we're out with the all-original lineup and it's always out in the arenas and amphitheaters, having an amazing time.

''It'll be great and hopefully we'll get to announce something really awesome coming up in the next month or so.''

The glam metal legends haven't released a record of new material since 2002's 'Hollyweird'.

On what fans can expect from them, he said earlier this year: ''We're gonna put a new look together.

''Hopefully --hopefully - a [new] song or two.

''Even if we just get one good song together.

''I said, 'Guys, let's just write one awesome, kick-ass, modern-day, now, today, a 'Nothin' But A Good Time', a modern-day 'Talk Dirty To Me', a 'Ride The Wind'.

''Let's just go in there and write one kick-ass song and let's just take it out on the road with all the hits and have a great time.'''

The 56-year-old rocker has also had a successful solo career, with his 2010 album 'Custom Built' - which was inspired by his reality docu-series 'Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It' - topping Billboard's Hard Rock list.

The 'Every Rose Has Its Thorn' hitmaker says the band works ''in tandem'' with his solo projects, and insisted it's not ''instead of'' being with his bandmates.

He also admitted that he doesn't see himself retiring from touring and making music anytime soon, because he lives to be on stage.

He explained: ''I never do anything 'instead of.' It's not like I've gotta leave Poison to do solo or vice versa; I just make it all work in tandem.

''And next year, we're already talking about where to kick it off, where to start, and we're gonna make it an incredible tour, and then mix that with the solo dates.

''It's gonna just continue. 'Cause at this point, this is what I not only love to do, it's what I live and do.

''This is what I love to do -be out on the road making music - and Poison is gonna bring, again, an awesome show next year.''

Poison's last tour saw them join Def Leppard on the 'Nothing But A Good Time Tour' with special guests Cheap Trick and Pop Evil in May and June 2018.