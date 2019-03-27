BRET MICHAELS says Poison will return in 2020 with a tour and ''maybe'' some new music.

The glam metal legends haven't released a record of new material since 2002's 'Hollyweird', but the frontman has teased fans that they are hoping to return to the studio.

When asked if they are plotting a comeback, Bret - who is joined by drummer Rikki Rockett, bassist Bobby Hall and lead guitarist C.C. DeVille in the band - told SiriusXM's 'Trunk Nation': ''One thousand percent.

''Next year, all of us back out, and we're gonna make it unbelievable.''

On what fans can expect from them, he said: ''We're gonna put a new look together.

''Hopefully -- hopefully -- a [new] song or two.

''Even if we just get one good song together. I said, 'Guys, let's just write one awesome, kick-ass, modern-day, now, today, a 'Nothin' But A Good Time', a modern-day 'Talk Dirty To Me', a 'Ride The Wind'.

''Let's just go in there and write one kick-ass song and let's just take it out on the road with all the hits and have a great time.'''

The 56-year-old rocker has also had a successful solo career, with his 2010 album 'Custom Built' - which was inspired by his reality docu-series 'Bret Michaels: Life As I Know It' - topping Billboard's Hard Rock list.

The 'Every Rose Has Its Thorn' hitmaker says the band works ''in tandem'' with his solo projects, and insisted it's not ''instead of'' being with his bandmates.

He also admitted that he doesn't see himself retiring from touring and making music anytime soon, because he lives to be on stage.

He explained: ''I never do anything 'instead of.' It's not like I've gotta leave Poison to do solo or vice versa; I just make it all work in tandem.

''And next year, we're already talking about where to kick it off, where to start, and we're gonna make it an incredible tour, and then mix that with the solo dates.

''It's gonna just continue. 'Cause at this point, this is what I not only love to do, it's what I live and do.

''This is what I love to do -- be out on the road making music -- and Poison is gonna bring, again, an awesome show next year.''

Poison's last tour saw them join Def Leppard on the 'Nothing But A Good Time Tour' with special guests Cheap Trick and Pop Evil in May and June 2018.