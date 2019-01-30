BRET MICHAELS is so proud of his ''kind and humble'' daughter Raine who has made the last six of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model competition.

The former Poison frontman couldn't be more pleased for 18-year-old daughter Raine for getting to the stage where she is with a chance of winning the iconic publication's 2019 search for a new model.

Speaking to PEOPLE, he said: ''My oldest daughter Raine works hard and is a kind, humble soul, she was really excited to be involved with Sports Illustrated. She is at college studying sports journalism and broadcasting. Raine knows all the girls worked hard to get there and is grateful to be in the top six!''

Raine is competing against Brooks Nader, Jessica Aidi, Veronica Pomee, Erin Willerton and Manuela Alvarez for a chance to be featured in the magazine's annual special, however, this isn't the first time the 'Talk Dirty To Me' hitmaker's daughter has worked with Sports Illustrated and last summer made her debut in their Miami runway swimsuit show.

Sharing a picture of herself on the catwalk, she wrote on Instagram last year: ''One of my ultimate dreams/goals came true ... I walked for the @si_swimsuit fashion show.

''Coming into this I was so nervous and coming out of it I'm more confident than ever thanks to the entire team @si_swimsuit. (sic)''

The 55-year-old musician also gave his daughter a shout out on social media prior to the show, and stated that she was ''loved and supported'' by him and the rest of their family.

He wrote: ''Raine - I want you to know I'm here at the hotel & need you to know you are loved & supported by all your family/friends 100%. I know you want to earn this on your own merit, so I will graciously see you right after. (sic)''