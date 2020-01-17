BRET MICHAELS is set to undergo a procedure to remove a patch of skin cancer.

The Poison frontman has revealed to his fans ahead of the band's upcoming tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts that he is set to undergo surgery for a ''torn shoulder rotator cuff'' and have the cancer removed after it showed up on a ''recent biopsy''.

In a blog post on his website, the 56-year-old rocker wrote: ''After a very recent kickoff to the new year, physical & MRI it has been brought to my attention that I have torn my right shoulder rotator cuff which would answer the question why it looks like a lump or bone was sticking out of my right shoulder.

''A little more complex I will also have to undergo a procedure to remove skin cancer that was detected after a recent biopsy.''

Bret says that whilst he's likely to be a littler slower at his upcoming solo gigs at the start of the year, he's in the care of ''incredible specialists'' and is also receiving ''great maintenance'' for his Type 1 juvenile diabetes, so he expects to spring back quickly.

He continued: ''I'm in the hands of incredible specialists who are both positive for great outcomes.

''It may slow me down a bit at the beginning of the year, but if God willing I promise this year will be awesome.

''Just a few less solo shows & special events until I get this all squared up.

''As always continuing great diabetic maintenance to keep on rocking in 2020!''

The 'Crack A Smile' rocker is next due on stage on January 23 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa in Oklahoma.

The singer - who has Raine, 19, and Jorja, 14, with actress Kristi Gibson - recently opened up about his major health scare in 2010, when he suffered an appendectomy, brain haemorrhage, and heart surgery.

He admitted: ''I dealt with a lot of health issues during that year, and by the grace of God and a lot of hard work and therapy, I'm still on the good side of the dirt and having a good time.''

'The Stadium Tour' with Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts kicks off on July 7 at Florida's Hard Rock Stadium, and comes to a close on September 5 at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.