BRET MICHAELS ''would love'' to get a new Poison song out before 'The Stadium Tour'.

The Poison frontman has revealed he and drummer Rikki Rockett have been discussing their ''ideas'' for their first new material since 2002's 'Hollyweird' LP.

And although he's not sure if a new track will be ready in time for their upcoming jaunt with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, the singer says they are definitely going to put out ''at least'' one song at some point.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'Trunk Nation' show, he said: ''I think one song is gonna be great. I think we will, for sure. I know Rikki [Rockett, drums] and I have; we've exchanged ideas.

''If you're asking me, I'd just like to do an incredible, just kick-ass -- and when I say this, I mean a new version, but that feel of that 'Nothin' But A Good Time', that 'Talk Dirty To Me'.

''Just a great rock song, just something that is a lot of fun to write, but with a big-hook chorus.

''Just to write a song like that would be incredible -- even if it's just one to start it -- and go in there and have a great time doing it.''

Asked if it will be out before the tour, he replied: ''I would love to [get it out] before 'The Stadium' dates, and that'll be yet to be seen if that can happen.''

The tour is due to kick off on July 7 at Florida's Hard Rock Stadium, and comes to a close on September 5 at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

The US rock band released covers record 'Poison'd' in 2007.

Meanwhile, Bret recently opened up about having to undergo treatment for skin cancer.

The 'Every Rose Has Its Thorn' hitmaker revealed he was set to have surgery for a ''torn shoulder rotator cuff'' and have the patch of cancer removed after it showed up on a ''recent biopsy''.

In a blog post on his website posted in January, the 56-year-old rocker wrote: ''After a very recent kickoff to the new year, physical & MRI it has been brought to my attention that I have torn my right shoulder rotator cuff which would answer the question why it looks like a lump or bone was sticking out of my right shoulder.

''A little more complex I will also have to undergo a procedure to remove skin cancer that was detected after a recent biopsy.''