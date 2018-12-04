Brendon Urie wants to do a metal project.

The Panic! At The Disco frontman has admitted he's keen to explore a variety of genres in his musical career, but is particularly inspired by the heavier end of the rock spectrum, after he experimented with the emo pop punk group's song 'The Calendar'.

The 'High Hopes' hitmaker also teased that he may release the metal version online ''some time soon''.

He said: ''I want to do a metal project in particular.

''I actually just played something for my bandmates recently - we have an old song called 'The Calendar' and I made a metal version of it from years back.

''It's like 90 seconds long and is really fun.

''Who knows, I might even put that out on SoundCloud on a whim some time soon!''

Brendon admits that he would like his band - who released the more pop-leaning record 'Pray for the Wicked' this year - to be more ''diverse'' and hinted they could ''drastically'' change their sound in the future.

He told Rock Sound magazine:''I always feel as though I need to be more diverse. Yes, all of the Panic! albums do sound different and have their own vibe, their own aesthetic and imagery, but I still feel like I can do more.

''Even from song to song within one album I feel like things could change even more drastically, and maybe that'll happen as time goes on.

''I still have so many different things that I want to do, particularly in terms of genres.''