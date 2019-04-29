Brendon Urie wants to bag a collaboration with country crossover star Kacey Musgraves.

The Panic! At The Disco frontman has revealed who is next on his wish-list to duet with, after featuring on Taylor Swift's huge comeback single 'ME!'.

The 'High Hopes' hitmaker - who is married to Sarah Orzechowski - was asked who he'd like to team up with next during a CMT Crossroads special on the Ask Me Anything YouTube channel, and replied: ''[The] first name that comes to mind is Kacey Musgraves'' replied Urie. ''I'm a huge Kacey Musgraves fan.''

Recalling meeting Kacey, he continued: ''We went to a Clive Davis party a year back or two and sat at the same table - the same table as Kacey and Maren Morris.

''But I remember just sitting across from Kacey and me and my wife were losing it, y'know.

''I'm just a huge fan of her voice [and] her songwriting style. I think that would be really really fun to do.''

Brendon has competition though, as Kacey recently revealed she is keen to collaborate with star of the moment Billie Eilish.

When a fan tweeted: ''I need a @KaceyMusgraves ft @billieeilish collab (sic)'', the 'Happy & Sad' singer replied: ''here for that''.

It would certainly be no surprise if Kacey were to work on a track with Brendon, as she has long defended her emo days.

The 30-year-old star was recently asked why her ear lobes were drooping, and she explained that she had her ears stretched when she was a fan of the alternative genre.

She said: ''Some of y'all never were into gauging your ears in your early high school years until your nana found your plugs and threw them away and it's really showing (sic)''

The Grammy-winner - who released the critically-acclaimed LP 'Golden Hour' last year - has previously expressed her love for bands from the scene, including Good Charlotte, Dashboard Confessional and Hawthorne Heights.