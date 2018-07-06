Brendon Urie is pansexual.

The Panic! At The Disco frontman is ''very much in love'' with his wife Sarah Orzechowski but is also attracted to men because he falls for a ''person'', regardless of their gender or sexuality.

He told Paper magazine: ''I'm married to a woman and I'm very much in love with her but I'm not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person.

''Yeah I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don't care. If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart's in the right place. I'm definitely attracted to men. It's just people that I am attracted to.

''I guess this is me coming out as pansexual.''

The 31-year-old singer insisted he never had any ''weird'' experiences in coming to terms with his sexuality.

He said: ''It was never weird for me. I know that it made a few people uncomfortable, when somebody gets uncomfortable about me doing what I used to call 'stage gay'.

''It kind of presses me to want to do it more.

''For our first headline tour I would go up to Ryan our guitar player, and like kiss him on the neck or kiss him on the mouth and he would be so mad. I was like, I just want to kiss you bro.''

And Brandon admitted it used to be normal for him to ''fool around'' with his friends after a few drinks.

He said: ''I would hang out with friends and after five or six beers we're just kind of like smooching on each other. People just get hammered and fool around. Barsexual.

''People get offended by that.''