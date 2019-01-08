Brendon Urie is in talks to write his own musical.

The Panic! At The Disco frontman has revealed he's held discussions with directors to produce a musical for the stage and big screen, and is even considering basing it on his own experiences of growing up in Las Vegas, with the dream of the production showing on Broadway.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I've been talking to a couple of movie directors about film music ideas and about doing musical theatre, Broadway maybe.

''The ideal would be to write music for an idea somebody else has come up with.''

He added: ''I talked about doing my origin story, growing up in Vegas, so we will see what happens.''

The 'High Hopes' hitmaker has a wealth of experience in the theatre department, after starring in the leading role in Cyndi Lauper's 'Kinky Boots' musical in New York.

The 'Time to Dance' singer also recently revealed he's hoping to smash the West End one day.

However, he wants to conquer London's' theatre world speaking in his native American tongue.

He said: ''I would love to do the West End, but only if I play an American, I wouldn't want to butcher their language in front of them.''

The 31-year-old singer has set his sights on leading parts in 'Les Miserables' and 'Book of Mormon'.

He said: ''Oh, only some of the biggest roles in musical history: The dream is to play Jean Valjean in 'Les Miserables' or to be Elder Price in 'Book of Mormon.'''

Brendon's time in 'Kinky Boots' was ''the most exhausted'' he's ever been, and even more ''gruelling'' than touring with his bandmates.

He admitted: ''Broadway is a different beast entirely to being in a band. It is the most gruelling schedule. It's the most exhausted I had ever been.

''I also didn't plan ahead enough. We had just done a two-and-a-half month tour and I was like, 'Screw it, I am going right in to Broadway'. But it was cool - I'd never take it back.''

Meanwhile, Brendon recently revealed he was offered a song from 'The Greatest Showman' soundtrack for his band.

Benji Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar-nominated scorers behind the soundtrack for the blockbuster musical film, sent him the song 'The Greatest Show' to see if he'd like to use it.

Though he didn't end up recording the hit because it just ''didn't make sense'', he has been inspired by the success of the Hugh Jackman-starring film, and he went onto to record the cover version of 'The Greatest Show' for the album 'The Greatest Showman - Reimagined'.