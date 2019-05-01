Brendon Urie has received the Key to Las Vegas.

The Panic! At The Disco frontman - who is fresh from releasing his Taylor Swift collaboration 'ME!' - was presented with the Key to the US city for his outstanding contribution to music on Tuesday (30.04.19).

The Vegas native was handed the special honour by Las Vegas Commissioner Jim Gibson.

The 'High Hopes' hitmaker follows in the footsteps of music royalty, including Elvis Presley, Madonna and Britney Spears in receiving the Key to Vegas.

The emo pop band recorded their 2008 album 'Pretty. Odd.' at the Studio at the Palms in Paradise, Nevada, and many of their music videos and album artwork has featured nods to the city.

In 2018, Brendon launched The Highest Hopes Foundation and partnered with State Farm and the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada to co-found the Youth Notes for Notes recording studio for local children aspiring to be musicians.

The 'Say Amen' hitmaker's Key to the City honour comes ahead of his performance with Taylor at the Billboard Music Awards tonight (01.05.19).

The pair will give the live debut of the track at the annual awards ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Taylor is nominated for Top Female Artist and Top Touring Artist at the show whilst her collaborator and his band are up for Top Duo/Group, Top Rock Artist, Top Rock Song for 'High Hopes' and Top Rock Album for 'Pray for the Wicked'.

They will also perform during the ceremony as well as other confirmed artists including Madonna and Maluma, South Korean pop sensations BTS, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson and Paula Abdul.

Speaking about the song 'ME!', Taylor said: ''It's about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it. I think that with a pop song we have the ability to get melodies stuck in people's heads and I just want it to be one that makes people feel better about themselves.''