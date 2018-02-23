Brendan Fraser has claimed he was touched inappropriately by Philip Berk, the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, in 2003, which made him feel ''ill'' and like he was ''going to cry''.
Brendan Fraser has alleged he was sexually assaulted by a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
The 49-year-old actor claims Philip Berk touched him inappropriately during a HFPA lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2003, which made him feel ''ill'' and like he was ''going to cry''.
Recalling the alleged incident, he told GQ magazine: ''His left hand reaches around, grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint. And he starts moving it around.
''I felt ill. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry.''
Brendan claims he didn't want to speak up about the alleged incident ''for risk of humiliation, or damage to my career'', but he started to feel ''depressed''.
He said: ''I felt like someone had thrown invisible paint on me.
''I didn't want to contend with how that made me feel, or it becoming part of my narrative.
''I became depressed. I was blaming myself and I was miserable - because I was saying, 'This is nothing; this guy reached around and he copped a feel.' That summer wore on - and I can't remember what I went on to work on next.
''Am I still frightened? Absolutely. Do I feel like I need to say something? Absolutely. Have I wanted to many, many times? Absolutely. Have I stopped myself? Absolutely.
''And maybe I am over-reacting in terms of what the instance was. I just know what my truth is.''
Philip - who is still an HFPA member - has acknowledged writing a letter to Brendan about the incident, but ''admitted no wrongdoing''.
He said: ''My apology admitted no wrongdoing, the usual 'If I've done anything that upset Mr. Fraser, it was not intended and I apologise.' ''
Philip also said in an email: ''Mr. Fraser's version is a total fabrication.''
Brendan - who appeared in the likes of 'The Mummy Returns' in 2001, and 1997 movie 'George of the Jungle' - has since wondered whether the HFPA blacklisted him following the alleged incident, which he says made him ''feel reclusive''.
He said: ''I don't know if this curried disfavour with the group, with the HFPA. But the silence was deafening.''
But Philip insists the HFPA had nothing to do with Brendan's career ''declining''.
He said: ''His career declined through no fault of ours.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
The pawn shop is the last resort for most broke people; the place where the...
Gentle and very smart, this low-key comedy gets under the skin as it follows a...
Surly is a short-tempered purple squirrel who's beginning to worry as the cold winter approaches...
Apple is a tenacious 16-years-old who's been in and out of foster care since the...
Surly is an aptly named, grumpy and uncompassionate squirrel who's desperate to go to any...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Real estate developers aren't really known for their care when it comes to preserving the...
The A-list cast raises this film above its unsophisticated TV-movie style, helped by the remarkable...
Watch the trailer for Extraordinary Measures John Crowley is a salt of the earth family...
Frankly, this is what summer movies should be like. The filmmakers have harvested the coolest...
Nothing warms a writer's icy heart more than something that champions books -- and reading,...