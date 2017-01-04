Victoria's Secret Angel Bregje Heinen has four heaped teaspoons of sugar in her tea.

The 23-year-old model may have a body that many girls around the world are envious of but she has admitted she doesn't have to work too hard to maintain her washboard abs and trim pins because she's naturally slim but has the ''worst sweet tooth.''

Speaking in February's issue of FASHION magazine, she explained: ''I have the worst sweet tooth! But my guiltiest pleasure is probably Taco Bell. I also love drinking tea with four sugars and eating ice cream in the middle of the night.''

However, the blonde beauty tries to rein in her sugary snacks when she's about to do a photo shoot and likes to get in a high-intensity workout beforehand to train her abs.

She said: ''About a day or two before shooting, I try not to eat too many sweets and I like to get in a gym session the day before. Most importantly, I drink lots of water.''

And it's hardly surprising that Bregje - who first walked for VS in 2011 - has a laid back approach to modelling as she was mentored by longtime Angel Adriana Lima.

She said: ''My first shoot with Victoria's Secret [I] was with Adriana Lima, which was very special. It was great to see her do her thing on set and to learn from her.''

Bregje also looks up to supermodel Christy Turlington because she thinks she's the ''most stunning woman'' to ever grace the earth and is in awe of her beauty.

She added: ''I love Christy Turlington. I think she's the most stunning woman to ever walk the planet and she's such a natural beauty.''

More exclusives from Bregje's interview are available here: fashionmagazine.com.