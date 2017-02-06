The Bad and Boujee hitmakers have shifted 131,000 equivalent album units to take their new project to the top of the Billboard 200, a big improvement from their debut album Yung Rich Nation, which peaked at number 17 in 2015.

Migos lead an all-new top three - country star Brantley Gilbert enters at two with The Devil Don't Sleep, while R&B singer Kehlani debuts at three with SweetSexySavage.

The Weeknd's Starboy slips from first to fourth place, and the new Now 61 compilation rounds out the top five at five.