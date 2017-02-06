Hip-hop stars Migos have secured their first number one on the U.S. albums chart with their sophomore release, Culture.
The Bad and Boujee hitmakers have shifted 131,000 equivalent album units to take their new project to the top of the Billboard 200, a big improvement from their debut album Yung Rich Nation, which peaked at number 17 in 2015.
Migos lead an all-new top three - country star Brantley Gilbert enters at two with The Devil Don't Sleep, while R&B singer Kehlani debuts at three with SweetSexySavage.
The Weeknd's Starboy slips from first to fourth place, and the new Now 61 compilation rounds out the top five at five.