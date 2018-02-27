'Fifty Shades Freed' actor Brant Daugherty has announced his engagement to actress Kim Hidalgo.

The 32-year-old star - who plays Sawyer in the newest 'Fifty Shades' movie and Noel Kahn on 'Pretty Little Liars' - has revealed via his Instagram account that he proposed to his long-time girlfriend during a romantic trip to Amsterdam.

Alongside a photograph of the loved-up duo, he wrote: ''So we have some exciting news to share with everyone... A few weeks ago @kimhidalgo and I visited Amsterdam and I asked her to marry me! More importantly, she said yes. Now she's stuck with me forever. Sucker. (sic)''

Kim has also spoken about her engagement on her own Instagram account, posting a picture of herself and her sparkly new ring.

She captioned one of her photographs from Amsterdam: ''Ok @brantdaugherty, I'll marry you. (sic)''

The happy couple first appeared together on social media in October 2016, and their relationship has seemingly gone from strength to strength ever since.

Brant and Kim have shared some of their most cherished memories as a couple via their social media accounts, giving their followers a behind-the-scenes look into their romance.

For instance, Brant wrote on their one-year anniversary : ''D--n she's lucky to have me. And I'm lucky she knows that I'm joking when I say that. Thanks for putting up with my ego for an entire year. Here's to another trip around the sun together. Happy anniversary (sic)''

News of their engagement has also been well received by some of their famous friends, includes 'Fifty Shades' author EL James.

In response to Brant's Instagram post, she said: ''Fabulous news!!! Congratulations both of you (sic)''

Meanwhile, actress Ashley Tisdale responded to one of Kim's photographs by writing: ''Yaaaaaaaaas girl (sic)''