Brandy Norwood has reportedly been hospitalised after falling unconscious on a plane.

The 38-year-old singer - known professionally as Brandy - is believed to have been making the journey from Los Angeles International airport to New York City's John F. Kennedy airport before losing consciousness shortly before the Delta flight was due to take off.

According to TMZ.com, Delta Airlines ''contacted the LA City Fire Department, and paramedics arrived quickly and removed Brandy from the plane.''

The publication also reports that incident happened as the plane was preparing to pull out of the gate ready for take off, and passengers and flight attendants ''scrambled to help'' the 'Have You Ever' singer.

'The Boy Is Mine' hitmaker is believed to have regained consciousness whilst she was being treated by paramedics on the jetway, and has reportedly been taken to Marina Del Rey Hospital in an ''unknown condition'', according to local news outlet KABC-TV.

Los Angeles airport police told the station: ''Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded about 7 a.m. to a report of a person who was 'unconscious or almost unconscious' shortly after boarding a Delta Airlines plane.''

The report comes just hours after the musician had taken to Instagram to share a video of herself showing off her fitness on a tennis court, where she had been exercising with her ''bestie''.

She captioned the video at the time: ''#EarlierToday with Bestie/Coach #Shabaz

#Sanity (sic)''

At the time of writing, it is unknown what condition Brandy is in, and the star's representative has not yet commented on the reports.