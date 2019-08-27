Brandon Lee was ''so surprised'' by Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter's split.

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' couple called time on their relationship earlier this month after a year of marriage, and their co-star Brandon has now insisted that whilst he's sure 36-year-old Brody is ''fine'', he never expected them to break up.

The 23-year-old son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I've been kind of out of the loop, but I don't know, I know Brody's fine. To be honest, I was so surprised [by Brody and Carter's split]. They seemed happy to me.''

Brandon's comments come after he recently slammed Kaitlynn and Miley Cyrus - who has also recently split from her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth after seven months of marriage - for ''messing with their two ex-husbands'' after they were spotted kissing during a vacation in Italy.

He said: ''This whole is just so - I don't know, I didn't want to even get involved with it, but it just seems so fake to me. It's just like, why? They're just obviously messing with their two ex-husbands. And they're all friends! It just seems so ridiculous to me.''

When photos of Kaitlynn and Miley's kiss began circulating online, Brandon took to Instagram to comment on a picture uploaded by Brody, where he joked that he and the reality star would ''round this scandal out and post a pic of [them] making out''.

Brody then replied to joke there would be pictures of himself and 29-year-old Liam ''holding hands'' surfacing soon, which prompted a response from Miley, 26, telling him to ''cool off''.

Speaking about the exchange, Brandon then said: ''I made a joke on his Instagram because I was like, 'This is funny, it's a pretty weird situation, let me just make a joke.' That's just how I deal with being uncomfortable. Then Miley commented and I was like, 'This is getting out of hand.'''