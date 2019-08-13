Brandon Lee thinks Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are just ''messing with their two ex-husbands'' with their vacation kiss.

Miley and Kaitlynn were pictured kissing during a vacation in Italy over the weekend, which came just days after the 26-year-old singer split from Liam Hemsworth, and also followed Kaitlynn's recent split from Brody Jenner.

And now, Kaitlynn's 'The Hills: New Beginnings' co-star Brandon has slammed the pair as ''fake'', as he believes they only kissed to get under the skin of their respective estranged spouses.

He said: ''This whole is just so - I don't know, I didn't want to even get involved with it, but it just seems so fake to me. It's just like, why? They're just obviously messing with their two ex-husbands. And they're all friends! It just seems so ridiculous to me.''

When photos of the kiss began circulating online, 23-year-old Brandon took to Instagram to comment on a picture uploaded by Brody, where he joked that he and the 35-year-old reality star would ''round this scandal out and post a pic of [them] making out''.

Brody then replied to joke there would be pictures of himself and 29-year-old Liam ''holding hands'' surfacing soon, which prompted a response from Miley telling him to ''cool off''.

Speaking about the Instagram exchange, Brandon added to E! News' 'Daily Pop' series: ''I made a joke on his Instagram because I was like, 'This is funny, it's a pretty weird situation, let me just make a joke.' That's just how I deal with being uncomfortable. Then Miley commented and I was like, 'This is getting out of hand.'''

Brody and Kaitlynn announced their split on August 2, just over a year after they married in Indonesia.

A representative said at the time: ''Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.''

Whilst Miley and Liam were first reported to have gone their separate ways this weekend, just hours after the photos of Miley and Kaitlynn had surfaced.

The 'Malibu' hitmaker's rep said: ''Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.''