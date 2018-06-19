Brandon Lee is offering to pay for his dad Tommy Lee to enter rehab - after the Motley Crue rocker claimed he forked out $130,000 for his son's treatment.

The 55-year-old musician and his 22-year-old son - whom he has with Pamela Anderson - have been publicly warring with one another ever since Brandon hit his dad during a row back in March, and their feud escalated over the weekend when Tommy accused Brandon of having a problem with substance abuse which he sought help for.

And now, Brandon as acknowledged that his father paid for his treatment by thanking him for getting him sober, and extending the same offer in a jab claiming that Tommy has substance abuse problems himself.

Writing on Instagram, Brandon said: ''I thank my Dad for paying for my treatment. It's the best thing he has ever done for me. Today I am almost two years sober. Every day that goes by I feel ever more grateful. My clear mind has allowed me to do a lot with this time. So much so that I would like to offer to pay for his treatment.''

The pair's feud kicked off on social media over on Father's Day (06.17.18) after the musician questioned why he wasn't able to instil the same values in his 22-year-old son as his 20-year-old brother Dylan in a frank Instagram post.

Brandon responded by reminding his famous father that he knocked him unconscious back in March the last time they rowed, illustrated with a video showing his dad passed out on the ground wearing just a black T-shirt and underwear, and accusing him of being absent for a lot his kids' upbringing.

The drummer then hit back with a post detailing the thousands of dollars he had allegedly spent on his son.

He wrote: ''Rehab for son: $130,000, Party for son's 21st birthday last year: $40,000, Medical Bills after son knocks his father unconscious and uses 'alcoholism' as scapegoat: $10,000, Son acting like a victim on social media on father's day: Priceless. I'm out [mic] drop! (sic)''