Brandon Lee is nervous to re-live his fight with his dad Tommy Lee on 'The Hills: New Beginnings'.

The 23-year-old son of the Motley Crue rocker and Pamela Anderson was in the middle of filming for the reboot of 'The Hills' when he warred with his father last year after Tommy claimed that Brandon had hit him during a heated argument.

And Brandon has now admitted he's apprehensive about watching the footage that was filmed around that time, because he was ''pretty angry'' and doesn't remember what he said.

He said: ''I mean, that's something that I've tried to keep private between me and my dad, but it's definitely, you know, it's inevitable that it spills over onto my show. It's a big part of my life. It's something that was really prevalent in my life at the time, during most of the filming process. So I think you'll get to see a little bit of that. It [was] definitely a hard time for both of us.''

Brandon and Tommy seemed to make up in December following months of social media arguments in which they accused each other of substance abuse, and the reality TV star has warned his father that he may have said some ''crazy'' things on the show.

He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I feel like I was pretty angry when I was filming, so I don't remember what I said, which is, like, kind of nerve-wracking too. I tried to tell him the other day, like, 'Dude, I don't know if I said anything crazy.' But who knows, you know? I was really upset when all that stuff was going on. But friends fight. He's like my best friend, so people get over it.''

The father and son put their differences behind them late last year, when Tommy shared a snap on Instagram of he and Brandon sharing a warm embrace.

The 'Kickstart My Heart' hitmaker - who also has 21-year-old son Dylan with Pamela - captioned the snap: ''I love you son @brandonThomasLee (sic)''