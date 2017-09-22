Brandon Flowers went to Bono for advice on writer's block.

The Killers frontman had a dry spell when writing lyrics for the band's new record 'Wonderful Wonderful', which was ''frustrating'', but after the U2 star suggested the song title 'Have All The Songs Been Written?', which appears on the album, Brandon got his songwriting-mojo back.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, the 36-year-old singer recalled: ''It was frustrating. I remember hearing people talk about losing it. And as I've been pretty prolific, it was strange to feel like that.

''I felt lost but I just pushed through. I've always been hard-working, that's one of my attributes. I've a strong work ethic and so I sat at the piano and didn't give up.

''And Bono is someone I would look to for guidance.

''We don't see each other that frequently but he has had a lot of experience and has gone through things I go through.''

The 'Run For Cover' hitmaker knew after the band's last record, 2012's 'Battle Born', that it was time for the band to jump a different ''plane'' in terms of their sound and producer Jacknife Lee - who did produced 'How To Dismantle an Atomic Bomb' with U2 - played a massive part in that transition.

Brandon explained: ''Jacknife is very aware of what is happening in music now.

''He is also very familiar with The Killers and understood we wanted to experiment.

''The studio is also an instrument and he is the wizard. And I'm less stubborn to change the older I've got.

''Instead of digging my heels in and not wanting to change, I've gone in the opposite direction.

''I'm more willing to see what other people have to offer or find out what this nob or button does in the studio.

''We're on a different plane this record.

''We went to some new places, but this album still sounds like The Killers. We have definitely pushed ourselves and there is some evolution. We have tried something with chords that we've never done before.''

'Wonderful Wonderful' is out now.