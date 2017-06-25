The Killers played a secret set at Glastonbury on Sunday (25.06.17).

The 'Mr Brightside' hitmakers surprised fans by taking to the stage in the John Peel tent on the final day of the annual music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset and frontman Brandon Flowers revealed his delight at the band's comeback.

He told BBC Radio 2's Jo Wiley: ''It's as natural to us as the slot machines in the laundromat.''

Speaking about their performance of 'Mr Brightside', he said that of the ''1500 times we've played it, that was the craziest''.

Brandon was in high spirits as he took to the stage, telling the crowd: ''It's good to be here. They say you play the John Peel Stage twice in your career - once on the way up, and once on the way down. It's great to be back.''

They wowed those in attendance with hits including 'Human', 'All These Things That I've Done' and 'When We Were Young', while also introducing new single 'The Man' with the words ''This one's for the ladies.''

Earlier, Barry Gibb played in the Legends slot on the Pyramid stage and was overcome with emotion at several points during his performance.

One year after he joined headliners Coldplay on stage at the festival, he said: ''The last time I was here with Chris Martin was a glimpse for me. It's an honour to be here. You look great.''

A highlight of the set was his celebration of the 40th anniversary of the movie 'Saturday Night Fever' by playing a selection of hits from the soundtrack.

He also dedicated the Bee Gees hit 'Words' to his wife Linda and the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks.

He explained: ''This is how I feel.''

Closing out his emotional set, the star thanked the crowd, saying: ''Thank you for the life experience.''