The Killers don't think new bands are ''good enough'' to gain fans by word of mouth.

The 'Mr Brightside' hitmakers have hit out at new bands, claiming there aren't any that have the same skills as the likes of The Strokes or Interpol and blaming their lack of talent for the fall in people talking about a band as much as they would have a decade ago.

When talking about the drop in recognition that new bands are facing, frontman Brandon Flowers said: ''It could happen. But there hasn't been anybody good enough. If there was a band like the Strokes or Interpol, people would talk. If there were some kids out there right now playing 'Obstacle 1' tonight, I would hear about it, you would hear about it. But there isn't.''

And drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr said people are ''too quick'' to blame changes in technology for what he believes is in fact a drop in music quality.

He added to Noisey: ''People are very quick to blame a changing of the times for a lot of things, when it's really that they're just not good enough yet.''

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Brandon - whose band is gearing up to release their fifth album 'Wonderful Wonderful' later this year - recently hit out at the at the state of popular music and believes there are too many tunes being released which don't have a lot of substance to them.

He said: ''We've been hearing a lot of false music out there - music designed for the non-discerning listener.

''I wouldn't feel this excited [about 'Wonderful Wonderful'] if the songs weren't true.''

And Brandon is confident their new record will be a hit.

He added: ''It's always good when you have that satiated feeling, the desire that's quenched, when you have substance behind it. That's when you know you have something.''