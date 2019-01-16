Brandon Flowers would love to release a new Killers album by the end of the year.

The 37-year-old singer and co recently unveiled their anti-Trump song 'Land Of The Free' about the US-Mexican border wall, gun violence and incarceration but says it might be a little wait for their LP, which he thinks is most likely to be out in early 2020.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 when asked when fans could expect a new album, he said: ''In a perfect world, I could see the end of the year having something, but I think it's probably, it's looking more likely that it would be early 2020.''

Brandon had previously revealed he felt compelled to pen the track after the Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut in 2012, and those that followed in his hometown of Las Vegas, Orlando and Parkland.

Speaking about the song, he explained: ''I think it's a very important time right now and enough was enough is basically where it comes from. It started in my mind, around when [the] Sandy Hook [shooting] happened and as a father how that affected me and then it just started stacking up. It was things like Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, things like what's happening at [the Mexico border] wall. This stuff didn't seem to be in harmony with the values that I believe my country was founded on.''

Brandon initially felt ''inadequate'' to write the song, but just had to get it of this chest.

He added: ''I would start the song and then I would put it away and say 'I'm not the guy to do this. I feel inadequate, someone is gonna write this song' and then it just piled up with Las Vegas, Orlando, Parkland [shootings]. It just kept coming and I just thought , 'I have to get this out'.''