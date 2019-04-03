Brandon Flowers and The Killers are building up an ''inventory'' of songs.

The 37-year-old singer and his American rock band have been busy in the studio ''for a few months'' and have a whole list of new music that could feature on their new album, which they are producing at the rate of one a week.

He said: ''Yeah, we've been at it for a few months. The idea is to try and get something that we're excited about - maybe about song one a week. So far, we've hit that target and the list is growing. We'll take inventory here soon and see what we've got.''

And the 'Mr. Brightside' hitmaker says the band are experimenting with different genres of music and sounds on this new album.

Asked if they were experimenting with new sounds, he added: ''Yeah, we've been in Utah doing it. That's where I fell in love with music for the first time; so it's interesting to be there again and hear some of that music with the geography matching the sensation. Some of that stuff is starting to resurface and a lot of that had to do with synthesiser music. It's always been part of our DNA but it's definitely creeping up.''

And Brandon has no plans to make their new material as politically charged as 'Land of the Free' was because he wanted to make a ''specific'' statement with that music.

He told NME magazine: ''No, that was a very specific thing that I wanted to get across. I'm really happy with how it turned out. It was a really obvious statement that I was making. It's very rare that you have something that you feel that strongly about and get across in a few minutes. You're allowed to be more vague when it comes to a regular pop song or whatever it is that you're trying to tackle. I definitely wasn't trying to leave much to the imagination with that song.''