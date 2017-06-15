Brandon Flowers' favourite The Killers song is 'Read My Mind'.

The 35-year-old musician, who is the lead vocalist in the rock band, is ''not shy'' about confessing that his ultimate preferred single is the 2006 track from their 'Sam's Town' album, because he believes an entire room ''changes'' as soon as the song plays.

Speaking in a Facebook Live Q&A, which has been shared on The Killers' social media page, the dark haired hunk said: ''My favourite song, I've not been shy about, is 'Read My Mind' [from 2006's 'Sam's Town]. It doesn't matter if we're in a bar or an arena or a stadium or a festival or to 50 people, when 'Read My Mind' starts, the room changes.''

Although the star thinks it is ''strange'' to praise his own music, he is ''thankful'' for the track.

He added: ''I guess it's strange to have reverence for something that you had a part in creating but I guess I'm just thankful for that song.''

Flowers has previously drawn upon fellow musicians for inspiration in the past, but he has vowed to remain tight lipped about his influencers from now on after his music was previously slated and compared to those artists he made reference to.

He explained: ''But one thing I learned on our second record, which is called 'Sam's Town' was that I opened my mouth about too many on the influencers that were seeping in to our equation on that record and it wended up backfiring on me. So I don't divulge [my influencers] anymore.''

However, the 'Crossfire' hitmaker has revealed films, literature and other songs also act as inspiration for him as well as other artists, his personal life and ageing.

He said: ''I'm an observer and I like to absorb a lot, and sometimes it is mistaken as being rude. I take notes in my brain a lot, and I think I take a lot from movies, books I read, and songs that have been brought to me in the past and are in the brain already.

''I'm trying to inhabit my 35-year-old body and try to reflect how I feel in the record.''