Brandon Flowers is determined to make ''honest'' music.

The Killers frontman has revealed his overarching ambition is to create music that his three sons Ammon, Gunnar, and Henry would find heart-warming to listen to later in their lives.

He explained: ''The thing that keeps me honest is my kids. They're gonna have to face what I'm putting out one day, and I want them to be proud.

''I also want to be able to walk into a restaurant with my head held high.''

The band release their new album 'Wonderful Wonderful' in September and Brandon, 36, said he didn't want to ''chase what's on the radio'' with their new record.

Instead, he admitted he was happy to act his age during the making of the album.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, Brandon explained: ''I talked to [producer Jacknife Lee] about wanting to make a more grown-up record.

''It's a scary word - 'adult' - so we say 'grown-up'.''

This comes shortly after Brandon admitted he ''regrets'' his attitude from when he first found fame.

The frontman said that much of the band's new album centres on his previous mistakes and, in particular, his ''arrogant'' attitude in the early days of their success.

He shared: ''I think a good chunk of [the new] album is making peace with that. I've been cleaning it up for a long time. I don't think that was really a great representation, an honest representation of who I am.

''It came from a place of insecurity and I would just puff my chest out and say things and put a lot of negativity out there. I basically came to regret that and I'm sure a lot of people can identify with that.''