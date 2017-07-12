Brandon Flowers ''regrets'' his attitude from when he first found fame.

The Killers frontman - who has previously admitted he was ''arrogant'' in the early days of success - revealed the group's latest single 'The Man' is about the beginnings of the band and explained he wasn't giving people an ''honest representation'' of who he really is because he felt so insecure.

He told NME: ''Around about the time that The Killers started I guess, - that's where 'The Man' harkens back to, and years after as well.

'' can live with it, you know. It was nice to sort of go in and inhabit that character, and that figure, and that version of myself for much longer.

''I think a good chunk of [the new] album is making peace with that. I've been cleaning it up for a long time. I don't think that was really a great representation, an honest representation of who I am. It came from a place of insecurity and I would just puff my chest out and say things and put a lot of negativity out there. I basically came to regret that and I'm sure a lot of people can identify with that.''

The 36-year-old singer also admitted he wasn't ''very happy'' with the group's most recent LP, 2012's 'Battle Born', because he felt it was ''aimless'' but he's confident their upcoming album 'Wonderful Wonderful' is a much better record.

He added: ''I think we were a little bit aimless on 'Battle Born'.

''We were searching. You're not always gonna find it, I mean we're always trying, but you're not always gonna touch what you're reaching for and we didn't quite get there - I don't feel like.

''I don't mean to take anything say from it, you know there are songs on it that I love, but just as a whole I wasn't very happy with it.

''This record ['Wonderful Wonderful'] is just different. There's a direction, and I think we got there. I hope that people recognise that and feel that. We still have two and a half months until it's out.''