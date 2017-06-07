Brandi Glanville is convinced her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian will leave his second wife Leann Rimes within ''three years'' - and ''take half of her stuff'' with him.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star was left heartbroken in 2009 when the 43-year-old actor had an affair with the 'Can't Fight the Moonlight' hitmaker, who he subsequently went on to marry in 2011, but she's convinced the singer will get her comeuppance for her adultery because the hunk will dump her by 2020.

Brandi explained: ''I think when the 10-year mark [of their marriage] comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, we'll all be good together because they won't even be related. If she doesn't have a kid with him, then we don't ever have to see her.''

The 44-year-old reality TV star has two children Mason, 13, and Jake, 10, with Eddie, whom she married in 2001 and divorced in 2010, and has admitted there's still some tension between her and LeAnn, 34, although it's not always like that between them.

Speaking on E! News' Daily Pop, she said: ''[Our relationship] is a little rocky right now, I'll say that. It's been eight years and you would think that people would mature and be different, but there's still some craziness happening. It ebbs and flows. Sometimes it's great, and right now it's not.''

However, although Brandi has predicted that Eddie will up sticks and run away, LeAnn - who was married to Dean Sheremet when she had an affair with Eddie - believes she and the heartthrob are very much in love and still enjoy date nights.

She said recently: ''It's been good. I think respect has been a big thing for us, and stepping out for date night. I mean, we do, we have the kids half the time, so there's always kids involved, so it's nice to get out and kind of remember what it was like when you were first dating every once in awhile.''