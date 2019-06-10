Brandi Glanville has ''made up'' with Gerard Butler.

The 46-year-old reality star was livid last year when the 'London Has Fallen' actor cringed when asked about their past hook up during a ''crazy time'' in his life, penning an open letter slamming him for his ''disgusting and unacceptable'' comments but she's admitted they have met up since then and cleared the air.

She said: ''I got really p***ed off with him and I put out a letter, but then we bumped into each other at a bar and made up.

''I had written about #MeToo in the letter and I know now that I misused that so I apologised. He apologised to so we shook hands and that was it.''

And Brandi - who has sons Mason, 16, and Jake, 12, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian - admitted she can't even remember what sex with the Hollywood hunk was like, despite previously declaring him an 11 out of 10 in bed.

She told new! magazine: ''It was a long time ago.

''I was so enamoured with his looks that he didn't have to do anything crazy.

''In the moment I thought it was good but I don't know. I don't even remember having sex with my ex-husband. It's been a long time!

However, Brandi had a particularly memorable experience with her 'Famously Single' co-star Calum Best.

She added: ''Oh Calum was definitely better, I can tell you that. Calum's f**king good. He's had a lot of practice.''

But the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' contestant doesn't think a relationship between herself and the model would work out.

She said: ''I love Calum, we're great friends. We had fun in the house but he can't trust anyone either.

''Obviously he's hot, but girls want him because he's famous.

''I love him so much but we would kill each other. We're both alphas!''

Gerard previously admitted he had no idea about Brandi's fame and didn't even know her surname when they ''hung out'' together.

He said: ''It was kind of a crazy time in my life. Anyway we hung out and had fun and I never saw her again.''

He was also reminded of the time he was asked about his relationship with the 'Real Housewives' star and replied: ''Who's Brandi Glanville?''

He explained: ''Because I didn't even know her last name. So I'm like 'Who's Brandi Glanville?' She got pretty upset about that.''