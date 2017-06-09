Brandi Glanville says Leann Rimes is ''obsessed'' with her.

The 34-year-old singer is currently married to Brandi's ex-husband Eddie Cibrian - with whom she has two sons, Mason, 14, and Jake, 10 - and 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has now claimed LeAnn has been ''copying her life'' and using her employees to ''harass'' her online.

She said: ''Over the past few recent years I have really made an effort to take the higher road with Eddie and LeAnn for the sake of my boys in an attempt to have a more positive co-parenting situation. I honestly do prefer peace.

''During these years I've dealt with her obsession with me in the form of her copying my life from going to my dentist, dermatologist, plastic surgeon to even attempting to see my trainer of 14 years. I let all of this go in hopes that it would soon come to an end.

''However, just recently I was invited to attend a party for a magazine and just three hours prior to the event was called and told that Leann & Eddie asked that I be uninvited or they would not attend. Honestly, who does that? We are all adults here. I've had to deal with harassment online by her employees for years and these are people she pays- her music producer, hairstylist, and former road manager to be specific. I did not react to these recent things I tried to turn a blind eye.''

The 'My Kitchen Rules' star, 44, claims she reached a ''breaking point'' last month when LeAnn allegedly ''hurt and tormented'' her by using her two sons ''as pawns''.

She continued in a lengthy statement first obtained by TheDirty.com: ''My last straw was a couple of weeks ago when her and her assistant watched my boyfriend's Snapchats several times over the course of a few hours and just happened to show up where we said we would be to celebrate step-Mother's Day (a day early).

''They sat across the room from us just to hurt and torment me by using my own children as pawns. I've done my best to keep quiet over all of her antics but bringing my boys into this was my breaking point. I just want the truth out there and for all of her nonsense to stop.

''As with any mother, all I wish is for my boys to have the peaceful family life they deserve. I am in a great place with both love and work and I'd like to be left to live it out without this nonsense.''